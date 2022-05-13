Boris Johnson dodges partygate question as new fines issued

Boris Johnson has dodged questions relating to partygate, in the wake of Scotland Yard's announcement that the number of fines handed out to government staff for law-breaking parties held during the Covid pandemic had passed 100.

Mr Johnson confirmed that he and his wife Carrie have not received any further fines in the latest issue of fixed penalty notices over lockdown breaches at No 10, Downing Street has said.

“As soon as we have more to say on that ... you will be among the very first to know,” he told reporters.

