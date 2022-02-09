Boris Johnson suggested Labour wants to “clobber” oil and gas profits after Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the government for failing to keep household energy bills down.

The prime minister also quipped that Mr Starmer’s plan was, however, an “improvement” on his previous stance of “nationalising companies”.

“What he would be doing is hitting the energy companies at precisely the moment when we need to encourage them to go for more gas because we need to transition now to clear fuels,” Mr Johnson said.

