Boris Johnson ‘incredibly embarrassed’ by Partygate fine, says Tory minister

Grant Shapps has said Boris Johnson is "incredibly embarrassed" after receiving a fine from the Metropolitan Police for attending a lockdown-breaking party.

The Tory minister defended the prime minister on Wednesday morning, suggesting that "everyone is human" and "makes mistakes".

"He's apologised, he's accepted responsibility and he's paid the 50 quid fine," Shapps said.

"It's something that happened in error. I've spoken to him, he's incredibly embarrassed by the whole thing. He knows that it was stupid and indefensible, but he didn't set out to break the law."

