Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the mass shooting in Plymouth as an “absolutely appalling” incident.

The PM said how Jake Davison came to legally own a gun in the UK should be “properly investigated”.

The 22-year-old killed his mother, Maxine Davison, another woman, two men and a three-year-old girl before turning the gun on himself during yesterday's deadly six-minute spree in Keyham.

Davison’s gun and certificate were returned to him last month after they had been confiscated by police in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.

Police are to be investigated over the return of a shotgun and licence.