The partnership between the UK and Rwanda to send asylum seekers to the latter will prevent people smugglers "ripping off" migrants, according to Boris Johnson.

The first flight to Rwanda is due to depart on Tuesday evening (14 June).

Four of seven asylum seekers due to be flown out tonight appealed against their deportation, but the High Court rejected their cases.

They will be transported on a plane from the Ministry of Defence’s airport in Boscombe Down, Amesbury, Salisbury.

