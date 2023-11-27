The parents of Brianna Ghey - Peter Spooner and Esther Ghey – arrived at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 27 November, where two teenagers will go on trial accused of the murder of the transgender teenager earlier this year.

Brianna, 16, was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 3pm on Saturday 11 February.

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the local area, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna, a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington.

Both defendants, now aged 16, will appear on Monday for the start of their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks.

Both deny murder.