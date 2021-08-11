British embassy worker arrested in Berlin on suspicion of spying for Russia

A British man working at the British embassy in Berlin , Germany, has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russian intelligence services.

German prosecutors said a UK citizen accused of passing documents to the Russians since last year while working at the embassy had been detained on Tuesday (10 August) in Potsdam following a joint investigation between German and British authorities.

Due to German privacy laws, the man could only be identified as David S, and aged 57-years-old. Both his home and office have now been searched by the authorities.