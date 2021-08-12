A burned-out home that is not allowed to be occupied because of safety concerns has been listed for a whopping $850,000 (£615,000).

The 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home ins Walnut Creek, California, has "extensive damage from a fire on both floors", according to its listing on Zillow.

Despite being down to its stud, the home has netted at least eight offers in just a few days, with the requirements the buyer pays only in cash.

One of those offers was accepted was for much higher than the asking price, listing agent Melina Byrne of Concord-based Key Realty told NBC Bay Area.