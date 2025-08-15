Watch the moment that man is rescued by helicopter after being trapped behind a waterfall in California for two days.

Footage shared by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (13 August) shows a deputy being lowered from the chopper into a crevice behind the cascading waterfall in the Sequoia National Forest.

The rescuer returned with Ryan Wardwell, who had embarked on the trail on Sunday (9 August) but was reported missing the following day after he had not returned to his car.

Following an extensive search of the area using cameras and infrared technology, Wardwell’s location was pinpointed and a rescue team was sent out.

Wardwell was treated for only minor injuries and dehydration.