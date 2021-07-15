A 29-year-old cancer survivor is set to become the youngest American ever to travel to space.

Hayley Arceneaux, who was diagnosed with bone cancer at just 10 years old, has been selected for the historic SpaceX Inspiration4 launch, the first all-civilian mission to space.

She was selected by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in what was a full-circle moment for someone who dreamed of going to space as a child before being diagnosed with the disease.

The Inspiration4 mission expects to launch as early as September.