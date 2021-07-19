Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a car comes flying off an overpass in California, followed by a trail of smoke. It smashes into the road, flips over several times and lands upside down.

Passengers in the vehicle witnessing the scene can be heard screaming and then calling 911. “It jumped the whole road,” a man explains to police. He is then seen running towards the smouldering wreck.

The man who shared the video on YouTube wrote that the driver of the crashed car survived. “I was quite shocked and perplexed how someone escaped such an impact,” he commented.