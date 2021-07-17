A caravan was seen floating down the River Meuse in the city of Maastricht.

The mobile home was swept away by floodwaters in the southern Dutch province of Limburg following heavy rainfall across Europe.

Thousands of people fled their homes as rising waters broke through a dyke and swamped the city.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, declared a national disaster in the region and some people were ordered to evacuate their homes and find safety away from the flooding.

Emergency services told families to turn off their electricity and gas supplies.