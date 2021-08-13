Travellers have arrived in Cumbria as the annual horse fair gets underway.

Horse-drawn wagons were filmed arriving at the village of Appleby as tens of thousands are expected at the event.

Drone footage captured a vast amount of caravans at the fair’s site.

The event is normally held in June but was postponed this year, and cancelled in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Some Appleby businesses have decided to close over fears the fair may prompt a rise in Covid cases.

Organisers have arranged for pop-up clinics to be available for those who have not yet been vaccinated.