CBI suspends policy and membership activities after exodus

The Confederation of British Industry has said it will “suspend all policy and membership activity” until it can hold a meeting of its membership in June after dozens of its biggest supporters withdrew from the organisation.

The CBI board said it would put forward proposals for a “refocused” industry body at the meeting in two months’ time.

It came as major companies and trade bodies from across the UK said they were terminating, suspending or reviewing their membership of the group following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

