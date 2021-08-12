Chancellor Rishi Sunak has dismissed the rumour of a rift with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Responding to reports in The Sunday Times that Boris wanted to demote him, Sunak described his relationship with the PM as "very good".

The Chancellor shut down rumours he was warned of a "demotion", adding: "I don't pay much attention to these things."

"I work with the Prime Minister and we work really well and really close together, as people have seen over the past 12 to 18 months."

The Chancellor insisted the pair are in "lockstep" with the Tory party leader when it comes to Covid-19 recovery.