Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month, at political rally in Rome on Sunday.

Meloni said Kirk’s death “has caused so much outrage around the world” in part because he respected the opinions of others.

She added: “Charlie Kirk was frightening because he was good at demonstrating how unreasonable some of the arguments that they want to force on us really are. He was dangerous because he dismantled the narrative imposed by the mainstream with logic, because he gave a voice to the majority of people who think exactly like him and who ended up feeling wrong.”