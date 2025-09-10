Lawmakers fell silent as a prayer was held in a House tribute to right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Speaker Mike Johnson paused the House in the middle of a series of votes to call a prayer and moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, who died after he was shot in the neck at a Utah university event on Wednesday (10 September).

But, when Representative Lauren Boebert asked for the prayer to be read aloud, several Democrats appeared to object, saying other shootings had not been given the same treatment.

Shouting then followed.