Footage shows a toddler being thrown to safety from a burning building, set ablaze by looters amid riots in South Africa.

The child’s mother, who was trapped by a fire in her apartment block in Durban, was filmed dropping her daughter into the arms of neighbours waiting below.

The little girl was unharmed and later reunited with her mother, who said: “After throwing her I held my head in shock but they caught her. What was important was for my daughter to be out of that situation.”

Deadly unrest has swept South Africa since the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma last week.