China launches its third, most advanced aircraft carrier

China launched the Fujian, its third aircraft carrier, in an official ceremony on Friday morning (17 June).

It is the country's latest and most advanced warship, and the first aircraft carrier to be domestically-built.

The launch is a significant step by China to modernise its military as the nation aims to rival the US at sea.

Fujian - named after the southeastern coastal province located opposite Taiwan - features a full-length flight deck with an electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch system.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.