Two Chinese parents were finally reunited with their son, who was abducted 24 years ago, after relentless search efforts.

The reunion between Guo Xinzhen and his parents happened after the police successfully identified him through DNA testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Guo was abducted in front of his home in Liaocheng, Shandong province in 1997 when he was only two and a half years old, sending his father Guo Gangtang on a two-decade search for his son.

The police identified Guo Xinzhen in central China’s Henan province, and arrested two people suspected of abducting him 24 years ago.