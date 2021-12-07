Chinese Navy official 'meows' during angry warning to US military in re-surfaced video

A Chinese Navy official "meowed" during an angry warning to the US military, a re-surfaced video captures.

The bizarre incident occurred when a US Navy jet flew past artificial islands in the Spratly chain where China has built up fortifications.

A Chinese military official says over the radio: "Leave immediately and keep out to avoid any misunderstanding.

"Please go away quickly."

The US Naval official replies: "I am a United States Military aircraft conducting lawful military activities outside national airspace. I am operating with due regard, as required, under International Law."

Moments later, a voice over the radio bizarrely replies: "Meow."

