Chris Kamara: ‘Speech apraxia diagnosis left me feeling rock bottom’

Chris Kamara has opened up about his battle with speech apraxia in an exclusive interview with The Independent at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The former footballer admitted his diagnosis left him feeling "rock-bottom", as he encouraged anyone else struggling to seek support.

Speaking at the red carpet ceremony on Monday (20 October), the football analyst fought back tears as he opened up about his diagnosis.

He said: “I hit rock bottom, I get emotional talking about it, but the brain is a weird thing, you have little voices in your head telling you you are no good, do not listen to them at all.”