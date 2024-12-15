Chris McCausland gives moving acceptance speech after 2024 Strictly Come Dancing win

Chris McCausland and his partner, Dianne Buswell, won the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing competition.

The Season 22 finale of the popular dance competition showed memorable performances from all contestants. Including a final Waltz from Chris and Dianne that left the judges and crowd in tears.

After their win on Saturday, December 14th, the comedian made Strictly history by becoming the first blind contestant to take home the trophy.

In an emotional speech, Chris spoke about his growth throughout his journey on the show and thanked his partner Dianne. McCausland jokingly said that, "Unless [Dianne] changes her number, she is stuck with me!"