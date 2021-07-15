Authorities in Colombia have seized 5.4 tonnes of cocaine worth over £133 million in a major bust.

With the help of agents from Panama and the United States, the drugs were found after a speedboat fled back into Colombian waters after being detected by Panamanian authorities.

It was then pursued by members of Colombia’s coast guard, with air-naval units eventually making the arrest.

A statement from the Colombian Navy claims the bust has prevented more than 13 million doses of cocaine from being traded on illegal international markets.