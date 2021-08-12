Covid-19 “is almost certainly” going to be “just the common cold” in the future, according to a university professor. Paul Hunter, a professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, told Good Morning Britain on Thursday that a quarter of the population get infected by seasonal coronaviruses every year.

He said: “That’s about 40-45,000 people a day on average, but we don’t hear anything about them, because [...] the vast majority of cases, they are asymptomatic, or at worst, just the common cold, and that’s the way that Covid is almost certainly going to be going.”