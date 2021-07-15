The UK’s nations are expected to further lift coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.

Many rules are set to change across the four nations at different times.

In England, People are asked to “gradually” to return to their desks. The government are not expecting work in offices to be completely back on July 19.

There will be no limits on socialising, marking the end of the “rule of six” as well as restrictions on guests at weddings and mourners at funerals. The limit on named care home visitors will be lifted but infection control measures will remain in place.