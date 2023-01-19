Independent TV
Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face
Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face.
The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.
The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.
Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.
