Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face

Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face.

The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.

The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.

Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.

Sign up for our newsletters.