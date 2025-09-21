Deputy prime minister David Lammy has said the UK are still reviewing recognition of Palestine as a state.

The UK is joined by France, Australia and Canada who will also be making a decision.

Lammy said, “Over the next 48 hours or so we are making that assesment, and we will come forward with wether we have got to a place where we will recognise a Palestinian state.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to make an announcement later today (21 September).