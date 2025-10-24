CCTV captures lead-up to hotel worker’s murder by asylum seeker at train station

CCTV footage has captured the moments before asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek fatally stabbed a woman working at hotel housing migrants with a screwdriver.

Video released by the British Transport Police on Friday (24 October) shows Majek sat in the hotel cafe as he stares at Rhiannon Whyte whilst she works behind the bar.

In another clip, he can be seen standing in the foyer, once again staring at Whyte whilst she works, this time on a computer.

After Ms Whyte finished work at the Park Inn hotel in Walsall, West Midlands, Majek “tracked” her on foot to the nearby Bescot Stadium station. He inflicted 19 wounds to her head, including a fatal brain stem injury.

Majek was unanimously convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court of murder and possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon.