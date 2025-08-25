Donald Trump says he plans to ignore the need for an Act of Congress to change the name of the Department of Defense.

Earlier on Monday (August 25) the President suggested in the next few weeks he would revert to the Department of War name which was used until shortly after World War II.

When later asked how he planned to do that when it requires an Act of Congress, the President replied "We're just going to do it. I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that.”