Spade-wielding man tackled to ground by hero bystander

A heroic bystander tackled a spade-wielding man to the ground in footage shared by Derbyshire Police on Monday (3 November).

Video shows Jamie Birks swinging the garden tool above his head as he walked through Derby

Surrounded by two Police Community Support Officers and concerned members of the public, Birks began to lash out. Suddenly, a bystander tackled him to the ground, before officers stepped in to restrain him. He later head-butted an officer on the leg and spat at another one.

Birks, 38, of no fixed address, was charged with five counts of assaulting emergency workers. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 27 weeks in prison.