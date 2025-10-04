An attorney who is representing some of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s victims said “has to pay the price for what he did” in a statement following his sentencing on Friday (3 October).

The rapper was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months behind bars after he was convicted of two prostitution-related charges.

Prosecutors had asked for the 55-year-old to be imprisoned for at least 135 months — over 11 years — while his defence team asked for no more than 14 months behind bars.

Gloria Allred said that she found the judge to be “thoughtful” in his sentencing. She said that whilst the judge praised Combs about his “contribution to the community over many years”, he must “pay the price for what he did”.