Dinosaur footprints fossils discovered in China

Scientists uncovered more than 4,000 dinosaur footprint fossils in northern China, with some consisting of three digits and others resembling claw marks.

Drone footage captured the historical footprints covering 9,000 square metres in the Hebei province.

The footprints were dated from 150 million years ago, between the Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods.

They are believed to belong to four species of dinosaurs, with scientists thinking one of the fossils belonged to a previously undiscovered species.

Experts believed the area may have been an ideal habitat for dinosaurs because it was full of water and forests.

