Trump shares footage of missile strike on ‘drug submarine’

Donald Trump shared footage of a military airstrike on a “drug-carrying submarine” that US intelligence "confirmed” was carrying mostly fentanyl on Saturday, October 18.

Trump claimed in the Truth Social post that allowing the vessel’s cargo to arrive in America could have killed “at least 25,000 Americans.”

The US president’s use of excessive military force to combat drug cartels stretches the bounds of international law, according to legal scholars.

The Trump administration is now repatriating two people who survived the strike in the Caribbean, according to the president.