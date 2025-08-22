Trump claims friend too scared to walk ten blocks now dining out four nights in a row

Donald Trump has claimed that his friends that used to be scared to walk in Washington DC are now “dining out four nights in a row”.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (22 August), the US president said that a friend of his who lives in the capital said that he feels “totally safe” thanks to the presence of the National Guard, who were deployed to the “lawless” city for 30 days last week.

Trump said: “He’s got a 10 block walk and now he walks it. He wouldn’t have walked those 10 blocks before, it would be a ‘chain of hell’ as he called it.”

He said the same friend hadn’t been out to a restaurant in four years but is now eating out on multiple occasions.

Restaurant bookings in the capital have plummeted since Trump’s federal takeover.