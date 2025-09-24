DPD delivery driver tackled to the floor by phone robber in broad daylight

A DPD courier was tackled to the ground by a phone-snatcher as he was delivering a package in broad daylight.

Footage released by Derbyshire Police on Tuesday (23 September) shows Demetri Draco pouncing on the worker before wrestling him to the ground and placing him in a chokehold back in June.

He then snatched the phone that the courier had been attempting to deliver before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained no serious injuries in the attack.

Officers were able to identify Draco using dashcam footage and he was tracked down and arrested on suspicion of robbery, which he later pleaded guilty to. He was jailed for a total of 15 months at Derby Crown Court on 3 September.