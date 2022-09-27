A teenage driver has lost his licence after being caught on a fellow motorist’s dashcam speeding over 100mph down the hard shoulder on the M4.

Footage shows Danish Taqwa, 18, from Milton Keynes, driving his Audi A3 at more than 100mph, undertaking other vehicles travelling the route past Swindon.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on 6 May and appearing before Swindon Magistrates’ Court last Friday, was disqualified from driving for four months and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

