Moment police find $3m worth of drugs in suitcase at Atlanta airport

This is the moment that police find $3million (£2.2million) worth of drugs stashed in a suitcase at Atlanta airport.

Footage shared by Atlanta Police Department on Sunday (13 July) shows officers inspecting a suitcase filled with dozens of pounds worth of marijuana and THC extracted products.

A later clip shows officers speaking to suspect Vance Ray Randolph, who was en route to Sao Paulo, Brazil when he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents at the airport on 28 June.

Mr Randolph was taken into custody where he is facing narcotics violation charges.