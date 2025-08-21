Eamonn Holmes forced to apologise after slur to Kerry Katona live on GB News

Eamonn Holmes was forced to apologise after making a slur to Kerry Katona live on TV.

The broadcaster, 65, was speaking to the former Atomic Kitten singer about cosmetic surgery she had on her eyelids.

"You don't look oriental or anything, do you?" Holmes asked Katona during the GB News interview on Thursday (21 August).

He later issued an apology, telling viewers: "Apparently you're not allowed to describe someone as looking oriental or I don't know how I would then describe Kerry Katona if her eyes change shape... The world is ridiculous how you have to apologise for people.

"Kerry looks well. And I'm sorry if you don't look well and we've offended you in any way."

The term has been widely condemned as outdated; former US president Barack Obama banned its use in US federal law.

Mai Anh Peterson, who co-founded the besea.n network for British ESEA communities, told The Guardian the term is "derogatory and dehumanising."

The Metropolitan Police no longer use the term.