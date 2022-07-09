Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a worst-case scenario simulation that shows the impact of a Seattle-fault earthquake.

Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.

The simulator shows how changes and flooding to the shoreline would occur throughout the Seattle area following a powerful earthquake.

Scientists conducted the study to help “emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami.”

