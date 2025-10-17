Gunman ambushes wealthy businessman in broad daylight outside his home

This is the moment a would-be assassin ambushed a wealthy businessman outside his home in broad daylight.

Eddie Jawad, who owns a chain of gas stations in Michigan, was attacked as he left his home in a gated community in Macomb Township at 10.18am on Tuesday, October 14. He was grazed by a bullet but survived the attack.

Authorities believe the gunman was lying in wait for an hour before launching the assault. He is described as a thin Black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and fled in a black Ford Escape.