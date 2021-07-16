The Eiffel Tower finally welcomed back visitors on Friday, after its longest closure since World War Two.

Following the announcement of new anti-Covid measures in France, the Paris landmark has reopened under restrictions, with 13,000 daily visitors allowed - about half of its usual capacity - to enforce social distancing rules.

Masks must also be worn, while those aged 18 and above will need an EU Covid certificate or proof of a negative test to visit.

The tower was shut down for a nine-month period between 2020 and 2021, with management suggesting it had lost around 120 million euros during that time.