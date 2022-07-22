Long-tailed macaques have been listed as “endangered” for the first time, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has said.

Footage released by campaign group Action for Primates shows the monkeys being captured in the wild.

Researchers cited the monkeys being captured for research purposes and human consumption as some of the main reasons why they are at risk.

Residential and commercial development and agriculture were also listed as threats by the IUCN.

