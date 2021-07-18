Almost all lockdown restrictions are set to end in England on Monday, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and a political row over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson should isolate.

It comes as Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson warned the current wave of coronavirus infections could see up to 200,000 new cases a day.

Nightclubs and sporting events will be free to function at full capacity, and the government will no longer advise people to work from home. However, face masks will remain mandatory on public transport.