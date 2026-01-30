A video showing Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell was included in the release of at least three million pages of documents by the Justice Department on Friday (30 January).

Newly-released files contained more details about correspondence between the disgraced financier and other high-profile individuals such as Elon Musk and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Being named in the Epstein files does not mean a person is accused of wrongdoing, participated in Epstein’s crimes, or even knew of them.

The new disclosure comes more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline for the Justice Department to release the full Epstein files.