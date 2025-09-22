Erika Kirk said she forgives her husband Charlie’s killer in an emotional tribute at his memorial service on Sunday (21 September).

Paying tribute to her 31-year-old husband, she said: “My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

She added: “That young man—I forgive him..

“The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love.”

There was a standing ovation from the crowd following her declaration.