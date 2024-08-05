Independent TV
Far-right gather outside hotel housing asylum seekers in Hull
Three police officers were injured on 3 August 2024, when the far-right gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in central Hull.
Violent protests also gripped Manchester, Liverpool, Stoke, and Belfast, which is thought to have been partly triggered by misinformation about the alleged knife attacker in Southport, Merseyside, which resulted in the deaths of three children.
According to Marc Owen Jones, a disinformation professor at Doha’s Hamid bin Khalifa University, there were 27 million impressions on social media posts stating or speculating, without evidence, that the attacker was Muslim, a migrant, refugee or foreigner.
