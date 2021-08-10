Fauci says unvaccinated people could cause vaccine-resistant variant to develop

Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the amount of unvaccinated people in the US could lead to a vaccine-resistant strain of Covid-19 to develop given the amount of transmission that is going on at present.

Fauci sounded the alarm over a variant developing that is potentially worse than Delta, and warned that even young and healthy people could aid in its progress if they refuse to get the vaccine.

The US is currently experiencing a renewed surge of the virus as low vaccine rates in some states are enabling the Delta variant to spread more easily.