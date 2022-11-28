Raging fire engulfs Mystic marina as firefighters tackle flames

A raging fire engulfed a marina in the seaport village of Mystic, Connecticut, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

This footage captures the severity of the blaze as a wall of flames whirled at the harbour on Sunday, 27 November.

Witnesses described the fire as an “inferno,” according to Fox61.

No injuries were reported as of Monday.

Old Mystic Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to the scene at around 9pm, and volunteer crews helped to battle the blaze.

