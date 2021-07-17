A news channel in Belgium caught the moment a flooded house began to collapse during an interview with the local mayor.

Philippe Godin, mayor of Pepinster, was speaking to VTM when a building behind him gave way to flood water.

As the interview was interrupted, two men could be seen climbing to safety from the roof of the house.

Flooding has devastated parts of Belgium and Germany in recent days. The number of dead across Europe surpassed 125 and the search is continuing for hundreds of missing people.

After Germany, where the death toll stood at 106, Belgium was the hardest hit.